Dramatic Arrests Break Plot Orchestrated by Punjab's Infamous Gang

Five operatives linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang were arrested near Amritsar. They were planning to kill a rival gangster to avenge the murder of Bhagwanpuria's mother. The arrests were made in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and exposed international connections orchestrating the plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:43 IST
In a joint operation, Punjab Police arrested five individuals connected to the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang near Amritsar. The gang was plotting to kill a rival gangster as revenge for the recent murder of Bhagwanpuria's mother.

Authorities revealed that the gang's operations were guided by Husandeep Singh, a leader based in the United States. The arrested individuals include Lovepreet Singh and Sikandar Kumar alias Gola, among others, showcasing an international nexus designed to execute the plot.

The successful operation, involving Counter-Intelligence Punjab and local police forces, underscores ongoing efforts to curb gang violence in the region. Charges have been filed under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Batala's Rangar Nangal Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

