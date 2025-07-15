NSUI Stages Protest at Odisha Bhawan for Justice in Tragic Self-Immolation Case
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested at Odisha Bhawan, demanding justice for a student who died after self-immolating due to alleged inaction on her sexual harassment case. Led by NSUI Delhi president Ashish Lamba, the protest highlighted systemic failures and heavy police presence at the site.
- Country:
- India
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organized a significant protest at Odisha Bhawan on Tuesday. They demanded justice following the tragic death of a student who self-immolated over alleged inaction in her sexual harassment case.
The victim, a 20-year-old B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Odisha, accused her department head of sexual assault. She set herself on fire on the college premises and succumbed to her injuries after suffering severe burns.
NSUI protestors, led by Delhi president Ashish Lamba, marched with placards questioning the lack of safety and justice. The protest saw strong police deployment, and demonstrators were eventually detained. NSUI declared ongoing efforts to seek justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Veteran Leader V S Achuthanandan's Health Remains Critical: A Life Dedicated to Justice
Kolkata Gang Rape Case Sparks Controversy and Urgent Calls for Justice
Kolkata Law Student Gang Rape Sparks Outrage, Politics & Demands for Justice
Supreme Court Petition Demands Justice in Kolkata Law Student Gang-Rape Case
Call for Justice: CBI Probe Sought in Kolkata Law Student Gang Rape Case