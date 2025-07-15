NSUI Stages Protest at Odisha Bhawan for Justice in Tragic Self-Immolation Case

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organized a significant protest at Odisha Bhawan on Tuesday. They demanded justice following the tragic death of a student who self-immolated over alleged inaction in her sexual harassment case.

The victim, a 20-year-old B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Odisha, accused her department head of sexual assault. She set herself on fire on the college premises and succumbed to her injuries after suffering severe burns.

NSUI protestors, led by Delhi president Ashish Lamba, marched with placards questioning the lack of safety and justice. The protest saw strong police deployment, and demonstrators were eventually detained. NSUI declared ongoing efforts to seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)