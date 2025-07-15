Left Menu

NSUI Stages Protest at Odisha Bhawan for Justice in Tragic Self-Immolation Case

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) protested at Odisha Bhawan, demanding justice for a student who died after self-immolating due to alleged inaction on her sexual harassment case. Led by NSUI Delhi president Ashish Lamba, the protest highlighted systemic failures and heavy police presence at the site.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organized a significant protest at Odisha Bhawan on Tuesday. They demanded justice following the tragic death of a student who self-immolated over alleged inaction in her sexual harassment case.

The victim, a 20-year-old B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Odisha, accused her department head of sexual assault. She set herself on fire on the college premises and succumbed to her injuries after suffering severe burns.

NSUI protestors, led by Delhi president Ashish Lamba, marched with placards questioning the lack of safety and justice. The protest saw strong police deployment, and demonstrators were eventually detained. NSUI declared ongoing efforts to seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

