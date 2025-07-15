Cross-Border Tensions: Israeli Citizens Enter Syria from Golan Heights
Israeli citizens entered Syria from the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israeli military is working to bring them back. Tensions rise as Israeli strikes target Syrian forces, aiming to keep the area demilitarized and protect the Druze minority.
In a surprising turn of events, dozens of Israeli citizens have crossed into Syria from the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The situation has prompted swift action from the Israeli military, which is currently focused on ensuring the safe return of these individuals.
The details surrounding how these citizens ventured across the border remain unclear. However, the incident coincides with Israeli military strikes against Syrian government forces in southwestern Syria. These strikes, which have persisted over the span of two days, demonstrate Israel's commitment to maintaining a demilitarized zone in the area.
Amid escalating hostilities, Israel's military has emphasized its resolve to protect the Druze minority living within the region, underscoring the complexity of the geopolitical landscape and the ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Seeks Peaceful Ties Amidst Golan Heights Dispute
Israeli Military Addresses Civilian Harm at Gaza Aid Centers
Israeli military says it captured 'terrorist cell operated by Iran' in southern Syria
Israeli Military Targets Hamas Figure in Lebanon
UPDATE 1-Israeli military kills 15 in Gaza as Trump awaits Hamas reply to truce proposal