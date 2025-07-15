Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Israeli Citizens Enter Syria from Golan Heights

Israeli citizens entered Syria from the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israeli military is working to bring them back. Tensions rise as Israeli strikes target Syrian forces, aiming to keep the area demilitarized and protect the Druze minority.

In a surprising turn of events, dozens of Israeli citizens have crossed into Syria from the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The situation has prompted swift action from the Israeli military, which is currently focused on ensuring the safe return of these individuals.

The details surrounding how these citizens ventured across the border remain unclear. However, the incident coincides with Israeli military strikes against Syrian government forces in southwestern Syria. These strikes, which have persisted over the span of two days, demonstrate Israel's commitment to maintaining a demilitarized zone in the area.

Amid escalating hostilities, Israel's military has emphasized its resolve to protect the Druze minority living within the region, underscoring the complexity of the geopolitical landscape and the ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

