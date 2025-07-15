Update Your Child's Aadhaar Biometrics: Avoid Deactivation Risks
Children under five must update their Aadhaar biometrics after turning seven to avoid deactivation of their unique ID, warns UIDAI. The process, known as the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), ensures accurate and reliable biometric data for accessing various Aadhaar-linked services and programs.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a clear warning to parents about the importance of updating their children's Aadhaar biometrics post age seven. The agency has started dispatching SMS alerts, urging updates to prevent risk of deactivation.
According to an official statement, the timely completion of the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) guarantees the fidelity of biometric data. Failure to complete this update after the specified age may result in Aadhaar deactivation, affecting access to numerous linked programs.
The UIDAI highlights that children registered under Aadhaar at the age of five had only limited data captured. Therefore, updating fingerprints, iris, and photographs upon reaching five years is crucial. The MBU is free until the age of seven but incurs a nominal fee afterward.
