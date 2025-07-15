Left Menu

Unseen Forces: Examining State-Sponsored Operations in the UK

Senior British police officers have identified Russia, Iran, and China as behind numerous threatening activities in the UK, including attacks and kidnappings. The operations often involve proxies, such as criminals and even teenagers, reflecting a rise in hostile state actions since the 2017 Novichok incident.

15-07-2025
British police have cited Russia, Iran, and China as orchestrators of life-threatening activities within the UK, including assaults and abductions. These revelations highlight a disturbing trend where criminals and sometimes even minors are employed as proxies by these states.

According to two senior officers, hostile state operations have surged fivefold since the notorious 2017 Novichok poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. This increase has stretched the predictive capabilities of British authorities and their international partners.

The operational tactics involve using vulnerable or disenfranchised individuals, some as young as mid-teens, making it imperative for vigilance in online environments. Recently, criminal operations linked to Russia and Iran have been identified, including a Wagner group-ordered arson and Iran-backed plots targeting British nationals.

