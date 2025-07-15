Tensions Escalate: Israel-Syria Strikes and their Impact

Syria's foreign ministry has directly blamed Israel for the recent military strikes in southern Syria, asserting that Israel is fully responsible for all ensuing consequences.

The ministry reiterated its dedication to safeguarding all Syrian nationals, with a particular mention of the Druze minority community.

The Israeli strikes, which marked their second consecutive day, were aimed at Syrian government forces. Israel has declared its intent to maintain the area's demilitarized status and to ensure the safety of the Druze minority.

(With inputs from agencies.)