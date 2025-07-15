Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel-Syria Strikes and their Impact

Syria's foreign ministry has accused Israel of bearing full responsibility for recent military actions in southern Syria. The ministry emphasized its commitment to protecting all Syrian citizens, including the Druze minority. These statements followed a second day of Israeli strikes targeting Syrian government forces in the region.

Syria's foreign ministry has directly blamed Israel for the recent military strikes in southern Syria, asserting that Israel is fully responsible for all ensuing consequences.

The ministry reiterated its dedication to safeguarding all Syrian nationals, with a particular mention of the Druze minority community.

The Israeli strikes, which marked their second consecutive day, were aimed at Syrian government forces. Israel has declared its intent to maintain the area's demilitarized status and to ensure the safety of the Druze minority.

