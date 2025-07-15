Tensions Escalate: Israel-Syria Strikes and their Impact
Syria's foreign ministry has accused Israel of bearing full responsibility for recent military actions in southern Syria. The ministry emphasized its commitment to protecting all Syrian citizens, including the Druze minority. These statements followed a second day of Israeli strikes targeting Syrian government forces in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:51 IST
Syria's foreign ministry has directly blamed Israel for the recent military strikes in southern Syria, asserting that Israel is fully responsible for all ensuing consequences.
The ministry reiterated its dedication to safeguarding all Syrian nationals, with a particular mention of the Druze minority community.
The Israeli strikes, which marked their second consecutive day, were aimed at Syrian government forces. Israel has declared its intent to maintain the area's demilitarized status and to ensure the safety of the Druze minority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: Denmark's Groundbreaking Gender-Parity in Military Conscription
Kim Jong Un Supervises Solemn Repatriation Ceremony Amid Military Pact Celebrations
Violence Erupts in West Bank as Israeli Settlers Clash with Military Forces
Colombia's Intensifying Military Push Against Armed Groups
Israeli Military Addresses Civilian Harm at Gaza Aid Centers