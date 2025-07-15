Left Menu

Punjab Assembly to Probe Missing Report on 1986 Nakodar Sacrilege Incident

The Punjab assembly has decided to form a committee to investigate the missing action-taken part of the Justice Gurnam Singh Commission report regarding the 1986 Nakodar sacrilege and police firing incident. The move was prompted by discussions on the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:54 IST
Punjab Assembly to Probe Missing Report on 1986 Nakodar Sacrilege Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly has constituted a committee to locate a missing portion of the Justice Gurnam Singh Commission report on the 1986 Nakodar sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the importance of this report during a special session as the House debated the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025.

Four youths were killed by police during protests following the sacrilege of five sacred 'birs' in Nakodar. The assembly move aims to unveil actions from 1986 and scrutinize descendants' current roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025