Punjab Assembly to Probe Missing Report on 1986 Nakodar Sacrilege Incident

The Punjab Assembly has constituted a committee to locate a missing portion of the Justice Gurnam Singh Commission report on the 1986 Nakodar sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the importance of this report during a special session as the House debated the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025.

Four youths were killed by police during protests following the sacrilege of five sacred 'birs' in Nakodar. The assembly move aims to unveil actions from 1986 and scrutinize descendants' current roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)