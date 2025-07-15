Maoist Couple Surrenders in Telangana

In a significant development, a Maoist couple allegedly involved in multiple criminal activities surrendered to the police in Ramagundam, Telangana, on Tuesday. The couple, Athram Lachanna alias Gopanna, aged 65, and his wife Chowdury Ankubhai alias Anithakka, aged 55, carried a substantial reward of Rs 25 lakh on their heads.

Lachanna, originally from Parapalli in the Mancherial district, had been a prominent figure in the CPI (ML) - People's War Group since 1983, ultimately holding the position of State Committee Member for the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. Over the years, he was involved in 35 criminal cases, warranting a Rs 20 lakh reward.

His wife, Ankubai, from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, joined the Maoists in 1988 and ascended to District Committee Member. Authorities had placed a Rs five lakh reward on her capture. Ramagundam Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha attributed their surrender to the Telangana government's rehabilitation measures and emphasized the obsolescence of Maoist ideology, urging others to follow suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)