Maoist Couple Surrenders in Telangana
A Maoist couple involved in several offences, Athram Lachanna and Chowdury Ankubhai, surrendered to the police in Telangana. With a combined reward of Rs 25 lakh on their heads, they chose to give up arms, influenced by government rehabilitation initiatives. Their surrender highlights a shift away from extremist ideologies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a Maoist couple allegedly involved in multiple criminal activities surrendered to the police in Ramagundam, Telangana, on Tuesday. The couple, Athram Lachanna alias Gopanna, aged 65, and his wife Chowdury Ankubhai alias Anithakka, aged 55, carried a substantial reward of Rs 25 lakh on their heads.
Lachanna, originally from Parapalli in the Mancherial district, had been a prominent figure in the CPI (ML) - People's War Group since 1983, ultimately holding the position of State Committee Member for the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. Over the years, he was involved in 35 criminal cases, warranting a Rs 20 lakh reward.
His wife, Ankubai, from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, joined the Maoists in 1988 and ascended to District Committee Member. Authorities had placed a Rs five lakh reward on her capture. Ramagundam Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha attributed their surrender to the Telangana government's rehabilitation measures and emphasized the obsolescence of Maoist ideology, urging others to follow suit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
