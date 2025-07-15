Left Menu

NCB Dismantles International Drug Syndicate in Bengaluru

The Narcotics Control Bureau has disrupted a drug syndicate by arresting three foreign nationals and seizing nine kg of Methamphetamine in Bengaluru. The operation, based on intelligence inputs, revealed drug trafficking routes from Delhi via air and bus, involving African nationals with expired visas and forged identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced a significant breakthrough in a drug trafficking case after apprehending three foreign nationals in Bengaluru. The operation culminated in the seizure of nine kilograms of high-grade Methamphetamine, a result of diligent intelligence work that mapped drug routes from Delhi.

The detainees, hailing from African countries, allegedly employed buses and domestic flights to transport the illicit substances. The NCB's strategic initiative led to identifying and dismantling two separate networks, uncovering the intricate methods used by traffickers to evade law enforcement.

One individual concealed her activities by traveling with a child and utilizing forged identities. Investigations are ongoing to untangle the network and hold those involved accountable. Officials express concern over the rising trend of foreigners overstaying visas and engaging in illegal activities.

