NCB Dismantles International Drug Syndicate in Bengaluru

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced a significant breakthrough in a drug trafficking case after apprehending three foreign nationals in Bengaluru. The operation culminated in the seizure of nine kilograms of high-grade Methamphetamine, a result of diligent intelligence work that mapped drug routes from Delhi.

The detainees, hailing from African countries, allegedly employed buses and domestic flights to transport the illicit substances. The NCB's strategic initiative led to identifying and dismantling two separate networks, uncovering the intricate methods used by traffickers to evade law enforcement.

One individual concealed her activities by traveling with a child and utilizing forged identities. Investigations are ongoing to untangle the network and hold those involved accountable. Officials express concern over the rising trend of foreigners overstaying visas and engaging in illegal activities.