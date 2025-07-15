NCB Dismantles International Drug Syndicate in Bengaluru
The Narcotics Control Bureau has disrupted a drug syndicate by arresting three foreign nationals and seizing nine kg of Methamphetamine in Bengaluru. The operation, based on intelligence inputs, revealed drug trafficking routes from Delhi via air and bus, involving African nationals with expired visas and forged identities.
- Country:
- India
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced a significant breakthrough in a drug trafficking case after apprehending three foreign nationals in Bengaluru. The operation culminated in the seizure of nine kilograms of high-grade Methamphetamine, a result of diligent intelligence work that mapped drug routes from Delhi.
The detainees, hailing from African countries, allegedly employed buses and domestic flights to transport the illicit substances. The NCB's strategic initiative led to identifying and dismantling two separate networks, uncovering the intricate methods used by traffickers to evade law enforcement.
One individual concealed her activities by traveling with a child and utilizing forged identities. Investigations are ongoing to untangle the network and hold those involved accountable. Officials express concern over the rising trend of foreigners overstaying visas and engaging in illegal activities.
ALSO READ
Delhi HC sets aside Sentence Review Board's decision to reject plea for premature release of Santosh Singh in Priyadarshini Mattoo rape case.
Delhi High Court Reconsiders Premature Release Plea in High-Profile Case
Delhi Police Celebrates Fourth Commissionerate Day with Grand Parade
Fueling Change: Delhi Takes Action Against Old Vehicles
Controversy Over Delhi's Vehicle Fuel Ban Sparks Political Backlash