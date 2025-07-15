Tragic Turn of Events: Controversy, Corruption, and a Cry for Justice
A man named Dilip reportedly died by suicide after being assaulted by policemen demanding a bribe. This incident triggered a family-led protest in Cheddangla Gutasi village. An FIR has been filed against five individuals, including two policemen now suspended. The incident has raised questions of police misconduct and corruption.
A tragic incident has unfolded in Cheddangla Gutasi village, where a man named Dilip reportedly took his life after facing alleged police assault and bribery demands. Family protests have since led authorities to file a First Information Report (FIR) against five individuals, including two policemen.
The conflict began with a domestic dispute involving Dilip's wife, Neeraj. Upon visiting a local police outpost, Dilip faced intimidation when Constable Yashwant Yadav allegedly demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe. Accompanied by his father, Ramrahees, it is reported that another constable, Mahesh Upadhyay, later took Dilip inside for a physical confrontation.
Dilip's family claims an out-of-court settlement involved a Rs 40,000 payment to release him, only for him to be found dead at home later. This grim sequel led to a significant police presence and the subsequent suspension of the constables involved amidst calls for accountability in police practices.
