Tragic Turn of Events: Controversy, Corruption, and a Cry for Justice

A tragic incident has unfolded in Cheddangla Gutasi village, where a man named Dilip reportedly took his life after facing alleged police assault and bribery demands. Family protests have since led authorities to file a First Information Report (FIR) against five individuals, including two policemen.

The conflict began with a domestic dispute involving Dilip's wife, Neeraj. Upon visiting a local police outpost, Dilip faced intimidation when Constable Yashwant Yadav allegedly demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe. Accompanied by his father, Ramrahees, it is reported that another constable, Mahesh Upadhyay, later took Dilip inside for a physical confrontation.

Dilip's family claims an out-of-court settlement involved a Rs 40,000 payment to release him, only for him to be found dead at home later. This grim sequel led to a significant police presence and the subsequent suspension of the constables involved amidst calls for accountability in police practices.