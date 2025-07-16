Maharashtra Police Incinerate Over 468 Kg of Seized Opium

The Maharashtra Police took significant action against illegal drug trade by incinerating over 468 kilograms of seized opium. This substantial quantity of the banned substance was confiscated during numerous operations by law enforcement agencies.

The destruction of the opium took place at Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd's incineration unit in Butibori, Nagpur, on July 14. This action followed strict procedures, requiring the permission of the courts.

Ensuring compliance with the standard operating procedures and the guidelines set by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the incineration process was duly monitored. Local crime branch in-charge Purushottam Aherkar confirmed the adherence to necessary legal and environmental protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)