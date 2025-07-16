Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Incinerate Over 468 Kg of Seized Opium

The Maharashtra Police have incinerated more than 468 kilograms of opium, seized during various operations, at an authorized incineration facility. The destruction followed court approval and adhered to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board's guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:01 IST
Maharashtra Police Incinerate Over 468 Kg of Seized Opium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Police took significant action against illegal drug trade by incinerating over 468 kilograms of seized opium. This substantial quantity of the banned substance was confiscated during numerous operations by law enforcement agencies.

The destruction of the opium took place at Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd's incineration unit in Butibori, Nagpur, on July 14. This action followed strict procedures, requiring the permission of the courts.

Ensuring compliance with the standard operating procedures and the guidelines set by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the incineration process was duly monitored. Local crime branch in-charge Purushottam Aherkar confirmed the adherence to necessary legal and environmental protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025