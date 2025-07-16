Tension Eases as National Guard Begins Withdrawal from Los Angeles

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has commanded the withdrawal of 2,000 out of the 4,000 National Guard troops stationed in Los Angeles. This move follows successful stabilization of the situation after recent protests, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, who attributed the decision to the mission's success.

The deployment of the California National Guard in June, ordered by President Trump against the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom, aimed to control unrest driven by ICE raids. Despite facing legal challenges, Trump's authority over the state's National Guard was upheld by a U.S. appeals court.

While troops are being reduced, 2,000 Guardsmen and around 700 Marines will remain in Los Angeles. The initial deployment set off a national debate regarding military use on domestic soil, but the Pentagon maintains it was necessary for protecting federal personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)