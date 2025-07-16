Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Newborn Thrown from Bus Leads to Arrests in Maharashtra

A 19-year-old woman gave birth on a bus in Maharashtra, then allegedly threw the baby out of the window with a man claiming to be her husband. The newborn died, leading to their arrest. An alert citizen notified the police, resulting in immediate custodial action and ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 08:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Parbhani district when a 19-year-old woman allegedly threw her newborn out of a running sleeper coach bus. This tragic event occurred on the Pathri-Selu Road early Tuesday morning.

The woman, identified as Ritika Dhere, was traveling with Altaf Shaikh, who claimed to be her husband, on a bus operated by Sant Prayag Travels. During the journey, Dhere went into labor and delivered a baby boy. The couple reportedly wrapped the infant and threw him out of the vehicle.

This alarming action was discovered by an alert citizen who found the baby and informed the police. Authorities intercepted the bus, detained Dhere and Shaikh, and charged them under relevant legal sections. The case continues to be investigated as both suspects are in custody, pending further legal action.

