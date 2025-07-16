Bomb Threat Scare: Delhi Schools on Alert

A series of bomb threat emails sent to five private schools in Delhi on Wednesday morning led to widespread panic and immediate evacuation measures, according to officials.

This marks the third straight day schools in the national capital have been targeted by bomb threats that have predominantly turned out to be unfounded.

The alerts were received between the early hours of 5:26 am and 8:12 am, with affected schools including St Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, and others. Emergency services conducted thorough checks, with no suspicious items discovered so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)