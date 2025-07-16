Left Menu

Bomb Threat Scare: Delhi Schools on Alert

Bomb threats via email caused panic in five Delhi schools, leading to evacuations and thorough searches. Despite this being the third day of threats, all previous alarms proved false. Authorities conducted checks and found no suspicious items. Affected schools included St Thomas, Vasant Valley, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:11 IST
Bomb Threat Scare: Delhi Schools on Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A series of bomb threat emails sent to five private schools in Delhi on Wednesday morning led to widespread panic and immediate evacuation measures, according to officials.

This marks the third straight day schools in the national capital have been targeted by bomb threats that have predominantly turned out to be unfounded.

The alerts were received between the early hours of 5:26 am and 8:12 am, with affected schools including St Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, and others. Emergency services conducted thorough checks, with no suspicious items discovered so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025