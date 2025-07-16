Manipur Chief Secretary Takes on New Role at National Commission for Scheduled Tribes

Prashant Kumar Singh, previously serving as Manipur Chief Secretary, has assumed the role of Secretary for the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, marking a significant milestone in his administrative career. The appointment follows his return to the strife-ridden state from his former New and Renewable Energy portfolio.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Singh's new position on July 15, replacing Puneet Kumar Goel. Singh, a 1993-batch IAS officer, was deployed to Manipur in January 2024 amid administrative transfers, including that of Vineet Joshi to Union Higher Education Secretary.

Amid Singh's transition to his new role, Manipur continues to grapple with ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki groups. With over 260 fatalities reported since May 2023, the state remains embroiled in conflict, underlining the challenging landscape that Singh navigates as he steps into his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)