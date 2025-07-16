Left Menu

Ethiopia Strikes Blow Against Expanding ISIS Threat

Ethiopia has arrested 82 suspected members of the Islamic State's Somalia affiliate, following their infiltration across the border to establish sleeper cells. This crackdown is a part of ongoing efforts to counter the growing influence of Islamic State factions in the region, amidst increased U.S. military actions.

16-07-2025
In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Ethiopia has detained 82 suspected Islamic State militants, marking a proactive measure against the group's expanding influence in the region. State-affiliated broadcaster Fana reported that these suspects were associated with the Islamic State's Somalia affiliate.

This faction, which has become increasingly significant within the global Islamic State network, operates primarily from the semi-autonomous Puntland region. Ethiopian intelligence has been scrutinizing the group's strategies to penetrate borders and set up sleeper cells.

Despite their growth, the faction remains smaller in comparison to the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group. The U.S. military has amplified its airstrike efforts against these militants as part of an ongoing campaign, while Puntland forces have reclaimed significant territories since launching a major offensive.

