Supreme Court Grills Haryana SIT Over Professor’s Social Media Investigation

The Supreme Court criticized the Haryana SIT's approach in investigating Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his social media posts on Operation Sindoor, directing the focus to the existing FIRs. The court advised against seizing his electronics, acknowledging his cooperation with the investigation and relaxed his bail conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:27 IST
  India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concerns over the investigation methods employed by the Haryana Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. Mahmudabad was booked for his social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi instructed the Haryana SIT, led by a senior police officer, to focus solely on the two FIRs filed against Mahmudabad. The core focus is on determining if any offenses were committed, with a report due in four weeks.

The court criticized the SIT's decision to seize Mahmudabad's electronic devices, noting that he was cooperating with the investigation. Additionally, the court eased his prior bail conditions, allowing him to post content barring topics related to the sub judice case.

