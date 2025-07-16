Supreme Court Grills Haryana SIT Over Professor’s Social Media Investigation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concerns over the investigation methods employed by the Haryana Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. Mahmudabad was booked for his social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor.

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi instructed the Haryana SIT, led by a senior police officer, to focus solely on the two FIRs filed against Mahmudabad. The core focus is on determining if any offenses were committed, with a report due in four weeks.

The court criticized the SIT's decision to seize Mahmudabad's electronic devices, noting that he was cooperating with the investigation. Additionally, the court eased his prior bail conditions, allowing him to post content barring topics related to the sub judice case.