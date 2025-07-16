Tragedy Strikes: Aid Distribution Turns Deadly in Gaza
A deadly incident occurred at an aid distribution site in Gaza, leaving at least 20 Palestinians dead. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund attributes the tragedy to misinformation allegedly spread by Hamas, amidst ongoing Israeli strikes and a critical humanitarian crisis.
A humanitarian aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip became the scene of a deadly incident on Wednesday, resulting in 20 Palestinian deaths, according to the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, an Israeli-backed American group overseeing the aid program.
The GHF claims that misinformation spread by Hamas contributed to the chaos, leading to 19 deaths by trampling and one by stabbing. Although accusations were made, no evidence was provided regarding Hamas's role.
The incident adds to the dire humanitarian situation, with reports of 850 Palestinian fatalities linked to aid distribution since May. Israeli strikes further intensified, maintaining pressure on Hamas as Palestinians endure severe shortages amid the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
