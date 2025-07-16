Ex-Party Secretary in Tibet Receives Death Sentence for Bribery

In a significant legal proceeding, the Beijing court has sentenced Wu Yingjie, the former Communist Party secretary of Tibet, to death with a reprieve option lasting two years. This decision comes as Wu was found guilty of accepting substantial bribes.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, Wu amassed more than 343 million yuan, equivalent to $47.78 million, in illicit payments over a 15-year period spanning from 2006 to 2021. This case highlights the ongoing efforts of Chinese authorities to combat corruption within the nation's political ranks.

The verdict against Wu, as announced on Wednesday, underscores the serious consequences faced by public officials engaged in corrupt practices, reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.