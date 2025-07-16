Left Menu

Ex-Party Secretary in Tibet Receives Death Sentence for Bribery

Wu Yingjie, a former Communist Party secretary in China’s Tibet region, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for accepting over 343 million yuan in bribes from 2006 to 2021. The verdict was delivered by a Beijing court, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In a significant legal proceeding, the Beijing court has sentenced Wu Yingjie, the former Communist Party secretary of Tibet, to death with a reprieve option lasting two years. This decision comes as Wu was found guilty of accepting substantial bribes.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, Wu amassed more than 343 million yuan, equivalent to $47.78 million, in illicit payments over a 15-year period spanning from 2006 to 2021. This case highlights the ongoing efforts of Chinese authorities to combat corruption within the nation's political ranks.

The verdict against Wu, as announced on Wednesday, underscores the serious consequences faced by public officials engaged in corrupt practices, reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

