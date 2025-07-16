Israeli Drones Strikes Resurfaces Tensions in Sweida

Tensions reignited in the Syrian city of Sweida as Israeli drones reportedly targeted the area, according to the Syrian state news agency. The strike comes amidst ongoing confrontations between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters.

The resumption of hostilities signals a worrisome escalation in an already volatile region, where clashes have intermittently flared between local groups and national forces.

While the Syrian government promptly disclosed the incident, the Israeli military has yet to issue a statement, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the motives and repercussions of the drone attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)