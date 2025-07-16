Left Menu

Israeli Drones Strikes Resurfaces Tensions in Sweida

Israeli drones attacked the Syrian city of Sweida amidst renewed clashes between Syrian government forces and local Druze fighters. The incident was reported by the Syrian state news agency, but the Israeli military has not commented on the event.

Tensions reignited in the Syrian city of Sweida as Israeli drones reportedly targeted the area, according to the Syrian state news agency. The strike comes amidst ongoing confrontations between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters.

The resumption of hostilities signals a worrisome escalation in an already volatile region, where clashes have intermittently flared between local groups and national forces.

While the Syrian government promptly disclosed the incident, the Israeli military has yet to issue a statement, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the motives and repercussions of the drone attack.

