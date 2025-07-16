Israeli Drones Strikes Resurfaces Tensions in Sweida
Israeli drones attacked the Syrian city of Sweida amidst renewed clashes between Syrian government forces and local Druze fighters. The incident was reported by the Syrian state news agency, but the Israeli military has not commented on the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:05 IST
Tensions reignited in the Syrian city of Sweida as Israeli drones reportedly targeted the area, according to the Syrian state news agency. The strike comes amidst ongoing confrontations between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters.
The resumption of hostilities signals a worrisome escalation in an already volatile region, where clashes have intermittently flared between local groups and national forces.
While the Syrian government promptly disclosed the incident, the Israeli military has yet to issue a statement, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the motives and repercussions of the drone attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan Stands Firm: Protecting its Agriculture Amid U.S. Rice Tensions
Quad Diplomacy: Amid Rising Tensions, US Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Alliances
Asian Factory Struggles Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
Mali Faces Climate and Conflict Storm, Urged to Strengthen Social Protection Systems
Balochistan Tensions Rise as Another Baloch Woman Goes Missing