Left Menu

Congress Pushes for National Caste Census in Bengaluru Declaration

The Congress OBC Advisory Council, led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has urged the Indian government to implement a national caste census. The council passed resolutions emphasizing caste inclusion in the census and expanding reservations for OBCs. They credited Rahul Gandhi for advocating social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:38 IST
Congress Pushes for National Caste Census in Bengaluru Declaration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress OBC Advisory Council met on Wednesday to urge the central government to proceed with a national caste census, using the Telengana caste survey as a model.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the two-day meeting, culminating in a resolution known as the 'Bengaluru declaration.' This declaration calls for the inclusion of social and economic aspects in the census and recommends breaking the 50% reservation cap to ensure fair representation for OBCs in various sectors.

The meeting also passed a resolution for OBC reservations in private educational institutions. Praising Rahul Gandhi's commitment to social justice, the council celebrated the government's agreement to conduct a caste census as a significant achievement.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025