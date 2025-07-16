Congress Pushes for National Caste Census in Bengaluru Declaration
The Congress OBC Advisory Council, led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has urged the Indian government to implement a national caste census. The council passed resolutions emphasizing caste inclusion in the census and expanding reservations for OBCs. They credited Rahul Gandhi for advocating social justice.
- Country:
- India
The Congress OBC Advisory Council met on Wednesday to urge the central government to proceed with a national caste census, using the Telengana caste survey as a model.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the two-day meeting, culminating in a resolution known as the 'Bengaluru declaration.' This declaration calls for the inclusion of social and economic aspects in the census and recommends breaking the 50% reservation cap to ensure fair representation for OBCs in various sectors.
The meeting also passed a resolution for OBC reservations in private educational institutions. Praising Rahul Gandhi's commitment to social justice, the council celebrated the government's agreement to conduct a caste census as a significant achievement.
