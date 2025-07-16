Congress Pushes for National Caste Census in Bengaluru Declaration

The Congress OBC Advisory Council met on Wednesday to urge the central government to proceed with a national caste census, using the Telengana caste survey as a model.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the two-day meeting, culminating in a resolution known as the 'Bengaluru declaration.' This declaration calls for the inclusion of social and economic aspects in the census and recommends breaking the 50% reservation cap to ensure fair representation for OBCs in various sectors.

The meeting also passed a resolution for OBC reservations in private educational institutions. Praising Rahul Gandhi's commitment to social justice, the council celebrated the government's agreement to conduct a caste census as a significant achievement.