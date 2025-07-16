Left Menu

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Call Centre Scamming US Citizens

Noida Police uncovered a fake call centre allegedly scamming US citizens, arresting 12 people including mastermind Mustafa Sheikh. The centre operated from the 17th floor of J P Cosmos Building, using stolen data to lure victims with fake loan offers. Electronic equipment was seized in the raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:50 IST
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Call Centre Scamming US Citizens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police have successfully dismantled a fake call centre allegedly deceiving US citizens, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals, according to official reports on Wednesday.

A raid conducted on Tuesday night on the 17th floor of the J P Cosmos Building unveiled this operation, leading to the seizure of mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices.

The alleged mastermind, Mustafa Sheikh from Mumbai, along with his accomplices, is accused of using stolen data to fraudulently offer loans to US citizens, converting the scam proceeds into Indian currency. Legal proceedings are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

