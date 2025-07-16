Escalation in Damascus: Israeli Strikes Hit Syrian Defence Ministry

In a significant escalation, Israel's military targeted the Syrian defence ministry in Damascus on Wednesday, reportedly to shield the Druze minority from government forces. This move marked the third consecutive day of attacks focused on Syrian locations where government troops and Druze fighters have clashed.

Security sources have confirmed that multiple drone strikes hit the ministry building, causing personnel to seek refuge in the basement. According to State-owned Elekhbariya TV, the assault resulted in injuries to two civilians and further intensified tensions in the region.

The Israeli military has announced that they struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military complex, continuing their vigilance over developments impacting Druze civilians in southern Syria. As clashes erupted again in the Druze-dominated city of Sweida, the recently declared ceasefire quickly disintegrated, highlighting ongoing strife and instability in the area.

