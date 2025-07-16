Left Menu

Escalation in Damascus: Israeli Strikes Hit Syrian Defence Ministry

Israel intensified its military actions by targeting the Syrian defence ministry entrance in Damascus, aiming to protect the Druze minority from harm by government forces. The attacks marked the third consecutive day of strikes, affecting the predominantly Druze city of Sweida and resulting in casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:04 IST
Escalation in Damascus: Israeli Strikes Hit Syrian Defence Ministry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel's military targeted the Syrian defence ministry in Damascus on Wednesday, reportedly to shield the Druze minority from government forces. This move marked the third consecutive day of attacks focused on Syrian locations where government troops and Druze fighters have clashed.

Security sources have confirmed that multiple drone strikes hit the ministry building, causing personnel to seek refuge in the basement. According to State-owned Elekhbariya TV, the assault resulted in injuries to two civilians and further intensified tensions in the region.

The Israeli military has announced that they struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military complex, continuing their vigilance over developments impacting Druze civilians in southern Syria. As clashes erupted again in the Druze-dominated city of Sweida, the recently declared ceasefire quickly disintegrated, highlighting ongoing strife and instability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025