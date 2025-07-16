Tensions Escalate in Southern Syria Amid Druze Clashes and Israeli Intervention

In a dramatic turn of events in the ongoing Syrian conflict, fierce battles have erupted in Sweida, a city in southern Syria, following the collapse of a temporary ceasefire. Government forces and Druze militia resumed hostilities, as tensions with the involvement of Israel, which supports the Druze minority, have intensified.

The Israeli military has already conducted airstrikes near the Syrian Ministry of Defence in Damascus, and further military build-up along the border has been reported. These developments come amid reports of extrajudicial killings and looting in Druze areas, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Casualties have soared with over 250 deaths reported, including civilians. Israeli authorities, citing the protection of the Druze community, have vowed to increase military pressure. Syria's internal divisions, particularly between its Sunni leaders and religious minorities, remain deeply fractured, perpetuating violence and instability.

