Tensions Escalate in Southern Syria Amid Druze Clashes and Israeli Intervention

Clashes have erupted in Sweida, southern Syria, following a ceasefire breakdown between government forces and Druze armed groups. Israel threatens further involvement supporting the Druze minority, executing airstrikes near Damascus. The conflict has killed hundreds, spurred ethnic tensions, and drawn wide international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Syria

In a dramatic turn of events in the ongoing Syrian conflict, fierce battles have erupted in Sweida, a city in southern Syria, following the collapse of a temporary ceasefire. Government forces and Druze militia resumed hostilities, as tensions with the involvement of Israel, which supports the Druze minority, have intensified.

The Israeli military has already conducted airstrikes near the Syrian Ministry of Defence in Damascus, and further military build-up along the border has been reported. These developments come amid reports of extrajudicial killings and looting in Druze areas, escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Casualties have soared with over 250 deaths reported, including civilians. Israeli authorities, citing the protection of the Druze community, have vowed to increase military pressure. Syria's internal divisions, particularly between its Sunni leaders and religious minorities, remain deeply fractured, perpetuating violence and instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

