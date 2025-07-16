Left Menu

Court Grants Protection to Beauty Parlour Owner Amid Community Threats

The Telangana High Court has ordered authorities to protect Feroz Khan, who faced threats for starting a beauty parlour outside the traditional barber community. The court has mandated periodic police checks at his business while investigating the threats he received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:43 IST
Feroz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court has directed authorities to provide protection to Feroz Khan, a beauty parlour owner, who faced threats and harassment for opening his establishment outside the barber community.

The court has instructed police to investigate the threats against Khan and take necessary action. The incident occurred on June 21, 2025, when a group of 60-70 people confronted Khan at his new parlour in Vikarabad town, criticizing him for operating outside the traditional barber community.

The court's decision ensures regular police patrols at Khan's business to maintain peace and order, emphasizing the protection of his right to work free from intimidation.

