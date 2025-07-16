Left Menu

Tragedy in Bandra: Woman's 16th-Floor Fall

A 40-year-old woman in Mumbai's Bandra government colony died by suicide, jumping from a 16th-floor flat. Her husband, Satish Pawar, was at home during the incident. No suicide note was found, and police are investigating the situation from multiple perspectives as the deceased was physically challenged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:50 IST
Tragedy in Bandra: Woman's 16th-Floor Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Bandra government colony as a 40-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping from a 16th-floor flat. The police have identified the woman as Sheetal Pawar, who was unable to walk, adding a layer of complexity to the case.

Her husband, Satish Pawar, a government employee at the Bombay High Court, was present in the flat when the tragic event occurred earlier on Wednesday morning. Despite a thorough search, the police confirmed that no suicide note had been found at the scene.

The local Kherwadi police station has launched an investigation, examining the incident from various angles to determine the circumstances surrounding it. The community remains in shock as they await clarification of this distressing event.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025