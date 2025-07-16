Tragedy in Bandra: Woman's 16th-Floor Fall

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Bandra government colony as a 40-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping from a 16th-floor flat. The police have identified the woman as Sheetal Pawar, who was unable to walk, adding a layer of complexity to the case.

Her husband, Satish Pawar, a government employee at the Bombay High Court, was present in the flat when the tragic event occurred earlier on Wednesday morning. Despite a thorough search, the police confirmed that no suicide note had been found at the scene.

The local Kherwadi police station has launched an investigation, examining the incident from various angles to determine the circumstances surrounding it. The community remains in shock as they await clarification of this distressing event.