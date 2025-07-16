Left Menu

High Profile Parking Dispute: CBI to Investigate Assault on Colonel

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has transferred the investigation of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's assault to the CBI after alleged failures by Chandigarh Police. The incident involved a parking dispute with Punjab Police personnel, leading to accusations of assault and procedural lapses in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:27 IST
High Profile Parking Dispute: CBI to Investigate Assault on Colonel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with investigating a high-profile case involving the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by Punjab Police personnel. The case, stemming from a parking dispute at a roadside eatery in March, had been previously handed to Chandigarh Police.

The court's decision follows mounting criticism over Chandigarh Police's handling of the investigation. A fresh plea filed by Colonel Bath's legal representative, Deepinder Singh Virk, asserted that the police had failed to conduct an impartial probe and called for the involvement of the CBI.

Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj's directive to the CBI comes amid allegations of inaction and procedural lapses. Bath's wife expressed relief over the court's intervention, emphasizing their determination to see justice served. The case has captured significant public attention, raising questions about police accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025