High Profile Parking Dispute: CBI to Investigate Assault on Colonel

In a significant development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with investigating a high-profile case involving the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by Punjab Police personnel. The case, stemming from a parking dispute at a roadside eatery in March, had been previously handed to Chandigarh Police.

The court's decision follows mounting criticism over Chandigarh Police's handling of the investigation. A fresh plea filed by Colonel Bath's legal representative, Deepinder Singh Virk, asserted that the police had failed to conduct an impartial probe and called for the involvement of the CBI.

Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj's directive to the CBI comes amid allegations of inaction and procedural lapses. Bath's wife expressed relief over the court's intervention, emphasizing their determination to see justice served. The case has captured significant public attention, raising questions about police accountability.

