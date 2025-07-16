Odisha Political Turmoil: Calls for Chief Minister's Resignation Echo After Tragic Student Death

In a wave of political uproar, calls for the resignation of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi have intensified following the tragic death of a female college student. The student set herself on fire in apparent protest against inaction over alleged sexual harassment, passing away at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar earlier this week.

Mahila Congress Chief Alka Lamba has demanded President's Rule in Odisha, drawing parallels to Manipur. Criticizing the system's failure, she insists the Chief Minister step down, while Youth Congress and other political groups march in protest demanding justice.

Support for a statewide bandh has grown, uniting multiple political outfits and underlining a broader call for accountability and action, particularly in ensuring the safety of women and girls across Odisha.