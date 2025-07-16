Teacher Arrested in Sikkim Sexual Assault Case

A school teacher alongside two other individuals has been apprehended by police in Sikkim's Gyalshing district following accusations of sexual assault on a minor student, as reported on Wednesday by law enforcement.

The shocking allegations emerged from a class 7 student, prompting swift action. It was unveiled that the teacher and the others had sexually abused the girl, leading to grave concerns within the local community.

The headmistress of the involved school took immediate action by lodging a formal complaint on July 14. Subsequently, police arrested the three accused and have charged them under pertinent sections of the POCSO Act, according to the reporting officer.

