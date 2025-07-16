Left Menu

Teacher Arrested in Sikkim Sexual Assault Case

In Sikkim's Gyalshing district, a school teacher and two others were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a class 7 minor student. The school headmistress lodged a complaint with the police on July 14. The accused have been charged under the POCSO Act, confirmed the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A school teacher alongside two other individuals has been apprehended by police in Sikkim's Gyalshing district following accusations of sexual assault on a minor student, as reported on Wednesday by law enforcement.

The shocking allegations emerged from a class 7 student, prompting swift action. It was unveiled that the teacher and the others had sexually abused the girl, leading to grave concerns within the local community.

The headmistress of the involved school took immediate action by lodging a formal complaint on July 14. Subsequently, police arrested the three accused and have charged them under pertinent sections of the POCSO Act, according to the reporting officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

