Israel Airstrikes Target Damascus Defense Ministry
Live footage on Al Jazeera TV revealed significant damage from airstrikes on Syria's defense ministry in Damascus. The Syrian state news agency attributed these strikes to Israel, escalating tensions in the region.
Intense airstrikes pounded Syria's defense ministry in Damascus, with significant damage broadcast live on Al Jazeera TV on Wednesday.
According to the Syrian state news agency, these airstrikes were carried out by Israel, marking another chapter in the ongoing regional hostilities.
The attack has exacerbated already strained relations, drawing widespread attention from the international community.
