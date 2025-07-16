Left Menu

Israel Airstrikes Target Damascus Defense Ministry

Live footage on Al Jazeera TV revealed significant damage from airstrikes on Syria's defense ministry in Damascus. The Syrian state news agency attributed these strikes to Israel, escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:07 IST
Israel Airstrikes Target Damascus Defense Ministry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Intense airstrikes pounded Syria's defense ministry in Damascus, with significant damage broadcast live on Al Jazeera TV on Wednesday.

According to the Syrian state news agency, these airstrikes were carried out by Israel, marking another chapter in the ongoing regional hostilities.

The attack has exacerbated already strained relations, drawing widespread attention from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025