Israel's Bold Strikes in Damascus Amid Druze Tensions
Intense Israeli airstrikes rocked Damascus, targeting Syria's defense ministry while protecting Druze communities in the south. Violence escalated in Sweida between Druze fighters and government forces. Israel remains firm in its defense of these communities, highlighting tensions in the region amidst Syria's fragile political landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:29 IST
Powerful airstrikes on Wednesday targeted Syria's defense ministry in Damascus as tensions flared between Israel and Syrian government forces attacking Druze communities in the south.
Intense conflicts in Sweida between Druze fighters and government troops have led to fatal clashes, forcing Israel to defend the Druze amidst escalating violence.
Despite Israel's military involvement, Syria faces internal challenges under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa as tensions persist against the backdrop of a fragile political environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
