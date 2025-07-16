Israel's Bold Strikes in Damascus Amid Druze Tensions

Powerful airstrikes on Wednesday targeted Syria's defense ministry in Damascus as tensions flared between Israel and Syrian government forces attacking Druze communities in the south.

Intense conflicts in Sweida between Druze fighters and government troops have led to fatal clashes, forcing Israel to defend the Druze amidst escalating violence.

Despite Israel's military involvement, Syria faces internal challenges under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa as tensions persist against the backdrop of a fragile political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)