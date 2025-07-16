Israeli air strikes targeting vital locations in Damascus, including the Syrian military headquarters and the defense ministry, have raised concerns internationally. The Turkish foreign ministry has condemned the attacks, suggesting that they are intended to undermine Syria's efforts for peace and stability following the ousting of former president Bashar al-Assad.

The strikes come at a critical moment for Syria, which the Turkish ministry believes holds a historic chance to cultivate peace and reintegrate with the global community. This opportunity is seen as instrumental in Syria's transition following the shift in leadership this past December.

Observers note that the international dynamics in the region remain tense, with efforts to promote stability frequently challenged by military actions such as these. The future of Syria's peace and potential for integration hangs in a delicate balance.