Uttar Pradesh's Major River Rejuvenation Success

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a significant achievement in water conservation with the rejuvenation of 50 rivers, covering a stretch of 3,363 kilometers. This monumental task was accomplished through the combined efforts under the Namami Gange programme and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

As part of this initiative, smaller rivers and streams across 1,011 Ganga Gram Panchayats have been revitalized. According to an official statement, the cleaning and restoration of these water bodies have not only reinstated their natural flow but also led to a marked increase in groundwater levels. This has alleviated water scarcity issues for farmers in the region.

Furthermore, the state government has identified 86 additional projects under MGNREGA focused on river cleaning, deepening, planting trees, constructing embankments, stream restoration, and watershed development. A robust plantation drive at 894 riverbank locations aids in soil erosion prevention, while the construction of 3,388 ponds has expanded water storage capacity in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)