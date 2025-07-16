Left Menu

Clash in Jharkhand: CRPF Jawan and Maoist Killed in Intense Gunfight

A Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh and a CRPF jawan died in a gunfight in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. A civilian was also killed. The confrontation marked a significant operation against Naxal movements led by security forces. Both Jharkhand and Assam state leaders mourn the loss and stress continued anti-Naxal efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:12 IST
Clash in Jharkhand: CRPF Jawan and Maoist Killed in Intense Gunfight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash resulted in the deaths of a Maoist, a CRPF jawan, and a civilian in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. According to police reports, the gunfight took place early Wednesday morning during an operation led by CRPF and district police in the dense Birhordera forest area.

State officials revealed that the deceased Maoist, Kunwar Manjhi, had a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head. The CRPF jawan, identified as Parneswar Koch from Kokrajhar, Assam, was honored in a wreath-laying ceremony attended by Jharkhand's governor and senior officials. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the site.

The state's security crackdown against Naxalism has seen over 20 top Naxal figures neutralized since January. Both Jharkhand's Governor and Chief Minister expressed condolences, pledging to eradicate Maoist violence entirely. Assam Chief Minister affirmed support for Parneswar Koch's family as a relentless fight against naxalism continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025