Clash in Jharkhand: CRPF Jawan and Maoist Killed in Intense Gunfight

A violent clash resulted in the deaths of a Maoist, a CRPF jawan, and a civilian in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. According to police reports, the gunfight took place early Wednesday morning during an operation led by CRPF and district police in the dense Birhordera forest area.

State officials revealed that the deceased Maoist, Kunwar Manjhi, had a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head. The CRPF jawan, identified as Parneswar Koch from Kokrajhar, Assam, was honored in a wreath-laying ceremony attended by Jharkhand's governor and senior officials. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the site.

The state's security crackdown against Naxalism has seen over 20 top Naxal figures neutralized since January. Both Jharkhand's Governor and Chief Minister expressed condolences, pledging to eradicate Maoist violence entirely. Assam Chief Minister affirmed support for Parneswar Koch's family as a relentless fight against naxalism continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)