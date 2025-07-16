Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Vows to Protect Druze Community

Israel has declared it will prevent the Syrian army from establishing a military presence on their shared border and protect the Druze population in southern Syria from attacks. In coordination with the U.S., Israel is prepared for various outcomes and has conducted multiple airstrikes on Syrian targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Israel

Israel has taken a firm stance against the Syrian army gaining ground along their shared border, asserting its commitment to defending the Druze community in southern Syria.

An Israeli military official confirmed the country's readiness for any development after executing several airstrikes on Syrian targets within the past day.

The official criticized the Syrian army, labeling it a part of the crisis rather than a solution, especially given its failure to safeguard the Druze minority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

