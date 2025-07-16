Tensions Rise as Israel Vows to Protect Druze Community

Israel has taken a firm stance against the Syrian army gaining ground along their shared border, asserting its commitment to defending the Druze community in southern Syria.

An Israeli military official confirmed the country's readiness for any development after executing several airstrikes on Syrian targets within the past day.

The official criticized the Syrian army, labeling it a part of the crisis rather than a solution, especially given its failure to safeguard the Druze minority.

(With inputs from agencies.)