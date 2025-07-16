Left Menu

Maharashtra's Controversial Anti-Extremism Bill Faces Criticism

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav criticizes the new Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, for lacking data supporting its focus on Left-wing extremism. He claims the law is undemocratic and harsher than British-era laws. Civil society and opposition parties argue it suppresses dissent under national security pretense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:20 IST
Maharashtra's Controversial Anti-Extremism Bill Faces Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has raised questions over the Maharashtra government's inability to provide data backing its stringent new bill targeting Left-wing extremism.

Passed hastily last week, the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, aims to curb unlawful activities associated with 'urban Naxalism'.

Jadhav argues the law is excessively punitive, claiming it is draconian beyond even British colonial standards, and states that such legislation lacks justification as no data supports a rise in extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025