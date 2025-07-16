Maharashtra's Controversial Anti-Extremism Bill Faces Criticism

In a vehement critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has raised questions over the Maharashtra government's inability to provide data backing its stringent new bill targeting Left-wing extremism.

Passed hastily last week, the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, aims to curb unlawful activities associated with 'urban Naxalism'.

Jadhav argues the law is excessively punitive, claiming it is draconian beyond even British colonial standards, and states that such legislation lacks justification as no data supports a rise in extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)