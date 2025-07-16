Maharashtra's Controversial Anti-Extremism Bill Faces Criticism
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav criticizes the new Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, for lacking data supporting its focus on Left-wing extremism. He claims the law is undemocratic and harsher than British-era laws. Civil society and opposition parties argue it suppresses dissent under national security pretense.
In a vehement critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has raised questions over the Maharashtra government's inability to provide data backing its stringent new bill targeting Left-wing extremism.
Passed hastily last week, the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, aims to curb unlawful activities associated with 'urban Naxalism'.
Jadhav argues the law is excessively punitive, claiming it is draconian beyond even British colonial standards, and states that such legislation lacks justification as no data supports a rise in extremism.
