Tragic Incident: Hotel Manager Beaten to Death

A hotel manager named Dixit, also known as Paras, was viciously beaten to death by two unidentified assailants near Camp Chowk. Despite efforts to escape, he was caught and attacked with sticks. The police are investigating the motive, as no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:50 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded near Camp Chowk as a hotel manager was brutally beaten to death, police reported on Wednesday. The assailants, yet to be identified, launched their attack on Tuesday night.

The victim, Dixit alias Paras, attempted to flee but was overtaken by the attackers who continued their assault before escaping the scene. Witnesses rushed the victim to a nearby civil hospital.

Despite medical efforts, the manager was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police have returned the body to the family after a post-mortem and continue to investigate the crime, with no suspects currently in custody.

