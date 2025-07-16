Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining: New Stringent Measures

Maharashtra is intensifying its fight against illegal sand mining with a new policy unveiled by the state's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The initiative will see the revenue and police departments working together to impose stringent penalties and criminal charges on those involved in illegal sand activities.

The new government resolution (GR), announced in the legislative assembly, targets sand mafias by enforcing stricter measures than ever before. Vehicles caught in illegal sand mining and transportation will be subjected to fines from both departments and face criminal proceedings, marking a significant escalation in enforcement efforts.

Under the previous system, vehicles were fined by the revenue department and then released, but the new policy ensures both revenue and police departments independently act against offenders. This collaboration aims to protect the environment and deliver justice to the common people, with immediate implementation of these measures.