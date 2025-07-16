Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining: New Stringent Measures

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, announced a joint initiative between the state's revenue and police departments to combat illegal sand mining. A new government resolution aims to enforce stringent penalties, including fines and criminal charges, to deter illegal activities affecting the environment and common people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:03 IST
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Sand Mining: New Stringent Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is intensifying its fight against illegal sand mining with a new policy unveiled by the state's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The initiative will see the revenue and police departments working together to impose stringent penalties and criminal charges on those involved in illegal sand activities.

The new government resolution (GR), announced in the legislative assembly, targets sand mafias by enforcing stricter measures than ever before. Vehicles caught in illegal sand mining and transportation will be subjected to fines from both departments and face criminal proceedings, marking a significant escalation in enforcement efforts.

Under the previous system, vehicles were fined by the revenue department and then released, but the new policy ensures both revenue and police departments independently act against offenders. This collaboration aims to protect the environment and deliver justice to the common people, with immediate implementation of these measures.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025