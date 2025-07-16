Syria's Druze and Government Reach Fragile Ceasefire in Sweida
Syria's Druze and the government have reached a new ceasefire agreement in Sweida, immediately effective, as announced by Druze leader Sheikh Yousef Jarbou. A previous ceasefire failed soon after implementation with reports of continued hostilities. The situation remains tense and closely monitored.
Druze communities in Syria have negotiated a fresh ceasefire with government forces in the city of Sweida. It took effect immediately, according to an announcement by Druze religious leader Sheikh Yousef Jarbou on state media.
The announcement comes after a previous ceasefire fell apart shortly after its initiation. According to a Reuters witness, government forces continued to fire even after the ceasefire was meant to commence.
The renewed agreement aims to restore stability, but the atmosphere remains tense as both sides await further developments. Authorities and observers are closely monitoring the evolving situation in the predominantly Druze city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
