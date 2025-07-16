Rivers Revamped: Restructuring Water Management in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Centre has ratified the decision to position the Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday.

This decision aligns with the 2020 apex council meeting's understanding, which was part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Reddy clarified, "This is a ratification of what was previously agreed, ensuring the Godavari board is in Telangana and the Krishna board in Andhra Pradesh."

The boards are crucial for managing water resources between the states post-2014 bifurcation. Both states aim to resolve disputes through dialogue, with the Centre facilitating cooperation, Reddy emphasized.

