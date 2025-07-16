Left Menu

Meta's $8 Billion Legal Battle: Zuckerberg and Sandberg Face the Heat

The class action lawsuit against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders concerns privacy breaches related to Cambridge Analytica. Investors claim Meta failed to disclose risks as Facebook violated an FTC consent order. Shareholders seek reimbursement for billions in legal costs and penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:50 IST
Meta's $8 Billion Legal Battle: Zuckerberg and Sandberg Face the Heat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A class action lawsuit, potentially costing USD 8 billion, commenced against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other company leaders. The lawsuit emerges from the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, accusing Meta of not disclosing the misuse of Facebook users' data.

Investors argue that Facebook breached multiple agreements with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), leading to substantial fines and settlements. The social media platform had initially agreed in a 2012 consent order with the FTC to halt unauthorized data collection, yet continued to mismanage user information.

As a result, Facebook paid a USD 5.1 billion penalty to the FTC, alongside a USD 725 million user privacy settlement. Plaintiffs now seek reimbursement for these massive expenses, with testimony anticipated from top Meta figures including Zuckerberg and former COO Sheryl Sandberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025