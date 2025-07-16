Outrage in Odisha: Probe Deepens in Student's Death Case

The Odisha Police Crime Branch has taken charge of probing the tragic death of a woman student from Fakir Mohan College. The student reportedly self-immolated on campus, prompting state-wide protests and political controversy.

Director General of Police, CID-CB, Vinaytosh Mishra, assigned DSP Iman Kalyan Nayak from the Crime Against Women and Children Wing in Bhubaneswar to head the investigation. The Balasore Police earlier apprehended Samira Kumar Sahoo, the FM College Education department HoD, and Principal Dillip Ghose, under various charges related to harassment and intimidation.

The incident, which saw the student succumbing to severe burns, has sparked calls for justice. State ministers have vowed a comprehensive inquiry, ensuring that all individuals involved in the harassment are brought to justice, despite accusations of political maneuvering from opposition parties against the ruling government.

(With inputs from agencies.)