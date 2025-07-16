Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes Hits Delhi Schools, Prompts Panic and Evacuations
Several schools in Delhi were evacuated following bomb threats, all of which turned out to be hoaxes. A 12-year-old was detained for threatening St. Thomas School. The incidents prompted thorough searches and heightened security measures. This marked the third consecutive day of bomb hoaxes in Delhi.
In a series of alarming incidents, multiple schools across Delhi were evacuated following bomb threats on Wednesday morning. Prompt responses from authorities ensured that the threats were quickly identified as hoaxes, but not before causing widespread panic among students and staff.
A 12-year-old student faced detention for sending one of the threats to St Thomas School in Dwarka, revealing a childish prank with serious consequences. Authorities confirmed the repeated hoaxes with a new threat arriving in less than 24 hours, targeting the same school.
The scare wasn't isolated, as several other schools, including Vasant Valley School and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, reported similar threats. Police and bomb disposal teams conducted thorough searches and ensured safety, highlighting the need for heightened security protocols against such disruptive tactics.
