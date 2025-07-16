Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes Hits Delhi Schools, Prompts Panic and Evacuations

In a series of alarming incidents, multiple schools across Delhi were evacuated following bomb threats on Wednesday morning. Prompt responses from authorities ensured that the threats were quickly identified as hoaxes, but not before causing widespread panic among students and staff.

A 12-year-old student faced detention for sending one of the threats to St Thomas School in Dwarka, revealing a childish prank with serious consequences. Authorities confirmed the repeated hoaxes with a new threat arriving in less than 24 hours, targeting the same school.

The scare wasn't isolated, as several other schools, including Vasant Valley School and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, reported similar threats. Police and bomb disposal teams conducted thorough searches and ensured safety, highlighting the need for heightened security protocols against such disruptive tactics.