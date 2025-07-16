EU Budget Proposal Sparks Controversy Across Europe

The European Commission unveiled its new proposal for a 2028-2034 budget, amounting to €2 trillion ($2.31 trillion), on Wednesday. The plan prioritizes economic competitiveness and defense spending, prompting mixed reactions from various EU governments and stakeholders.

In a strong-worded statement, the Swedish government opposed funding for countries not aligning with democratic principles, insisting that existing resources should be used more effectively. Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the plan as overly supporting Ukraine, suggesting it neglects European and agricultural interests.

Discontent was also echoed by Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen, who argued the budget was excessive and urged for better allocation of current funds. On climate issues, Linda Kalcher of Strategic Perspectives criticized the budget's failure to exclude fossil fuel funding, calling it a missed opportunity for decarbonization.

(With inputs from agencies.)