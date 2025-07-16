High Court Orders CBI Probe into Colonel's Assault Case
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has transferred the investigation of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's alleged assault by Punjab Police to the CBI, citing concerns over the probe's integrity. The court criticized Chandigarh Police for their handling of the case, emphasizing the need for an impartial investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday transferred the investigation of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's alleged assault to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move follows accusations against Punjab Police personnel for the incident, along with criticisms aimed at Chandigarh Police's inquiry efforts.
Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj took the decision, highlighting the need for a free and fair investigation after observing that the investigating agency was seemingly creating 'loopholes' and 'craters' in the case. The incident, which took place in mid-March, remains unresolved, casting doubts on the credibility of the ongoing probe.
Colonel Bath, frustrated with the state police's handling, had sought a CBI investigation. His wife welcomed the court's decision, expressing her long-standing hope for justice. The court's critique underscores the necessity of an impartial investigation to preserve the integrity of the criminal justice system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
