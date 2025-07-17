Israel's Airstrikes Intensify in Damascus: A City Under Siege
Israel launched significant airstrikes in Damascus, targeting government forces amid rising tensions. These attacks aimed to deter Syrian forces from advancing into the Druze-populated southern regions. Meanwhile, the U.S. has intervened diplomatically, promising an imminent cessation of hostilities, while the United Nations Security Council plans discussions.
Israel escalated military actions with airstrikes on Damascus, destroying parts of the defense ministry close to the presidential palace. The strikes underline Israel's commitment to defending the Druze community in southern Syria. The attacks occurred amid reports of warming U.S. relations with Syria's leadership.
As conflict rages in Sweida, pitting Druze fighters against government forces and Bedouin tribes, the violence has resulted in heavy casualties. Low-flying warplanes have reportedly conducted massive strikes, leaving devastation in their wake. Amid these tensions, Israeli officials emphasize their stance against allowing southern Syria to become a hotbed for terrorism.
The international community, with the U.N. Security Council and U.S. intervention, seeks to mediate the crisis. As Israeli Druze express solidarity and attempt cross-border interventions, local reports reveal continuing chaos with looting and civilian suffering, intensifying the region's humanitarian crisis.
