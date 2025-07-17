Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Push for Homegrown Arsenal: A New Era in Ukrainian Defense

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy aims for half of Ukraine's weaponry to be produced domestically within six months. Amid political changes, including new prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Zelenskiy focuses on boosting domestic arms production in response to stalled diplomacy with Russia and economic challenges.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has set an ambitious target for his new government. He aims for 50% of Ukraine's weaponry to be produced domestically within six months. This announcement follows a political reshuffle, with Yulia Svyrydenko nominated as the new prime minister, signaling a push for economic revival and military self-reliance.

The nominations, pending parliamentary approval, occur as Ukraine's diplomatic efforts with Russia remain stalled. As the war with Russia continues into its fourth year, Zelenskiy emphasizes the importance of a robust domestic arms industry to strengthen national defense capabilities. His strategy also involves enhancing Ukraine's partnership with Western nations.

Currently, 40% of Ukraine's weapons are locally manufactured. Zelenskiy's goal is to increase this to 50% by bolstering domestic production, particularly in drone and air defense technologies. Kyiv's military has allocated $6.2 million to develop a drone interceptor program, illustrating a proactive approach to counter Russian aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

