Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Damascus Amid Druze Conflict

Amid increasing regional tensions, Israel launched a potent series of airstrikes in Damascus on Wednesday, targeting a section of the defense ministry and striking near the presidential palace. This military action signifies a significant escalation against the Islamist-led government of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Israeli government has emphasized its determination to protect the Druze community in southern Syria from attacks by government forces. This move comes despite Syria's administration deepening ties with the U.S. However, Israel firmly opposes the Islamist rule under the Syrian government. The United Nations Security Council is poised to confront this growing conflict on Thursday.

Tensions have peaked in the city of Sweida, primarily inhabited by the Druze minority, as they clash with Syrian government troops and Bedouin tribes. The ongoing violence has drawn international attention, with world leaders calling for immediate actions to cease hostilities and protect civilians affected by the warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)