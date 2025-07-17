Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Damascus Amid Druze Conflict

Israel launched significant airstrikes in Damascus targeting defense ministry and near the presidential palace. The attacks intend to halt government forces assaulting Druze in southern Syria. Despite efforts to heat up ties with the U.S., Syria's Islamist-led governance is facing scrutiny. The UN plans to address this growing tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 02:43 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Damascus Amid Druze Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid increasing regional tensions, Israel launched a potent series of airstrikes in Damascus on Wednesday, targeting a section of the defense ministry and striking near the presidential palace. This military action signifies a significant escalation against the Islamist-led government of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Israeli government has emphasized its determination to protect the Druze community in southern Syria from attacks by government forces. This move comes despite Syria's administration deepening ties with the U.S. However, Israel firmly opposes the Islamist rule under the Syrian government. The United Nations Security Council is poised to confront this growing conflict on Thursday.

Tensions have peaked in the city of Sweida, primarily inhabited by the Druze minority, as they clash with Syrian government troops and Bedouin tribes. The ongoing violence has drawn international attention, with world leaders calling for immediate actions to cease hostilities and protect civilians affected by the warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025