CFTC Shake-Up: Mass Firings Amid Reorganization
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has initiated staff firings affecting approximately two dozen employees. This move follows a Supreme Court decision allowing mass government layoffs. Affected divisions include enforcement, market oversight, administration, and data. The CFTC employed around 630 staff as of fiscal year 2025.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has begun laying off approximately two dozen employees, following a Supreme Court ruling that permits widespread government firings. An agency source confirmed the layoffs are part of a broader organizational restructuring.
The staff reductions will impact several key divisions, including enforcement, market oversight, administration, and data. This reorganization effort underscores the agency's adapting to iterative changes in regulatory frameworks and operational needs.
As of fiscal year 2025, the CFTC employed about 630 full-time equivalent staff, according to an official agency report. This latest move marks a significant shift in the regulator's staffing and operational strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
