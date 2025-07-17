Clash Erupts in Assam: Eviction Sparks Violent Confrontation

A clash between evicted individuals and security personnel in Assam's Goalpara district has left one person dead and several others injured, including policemen. The confrontation occurred when officials attempted to secure a section of the Paikan reserve forest following a recent eviction drive.

According to authorities, forest guards and police officers were met with hostility as evicted individuals attacked them with sticks and hurled stones. The officials were there to prevent future encroachments by digging a channel, which proceeded without incident the previous day, but escalated into violence upon their return.

In response to the aggression, police fired to regain control, resulting in one fatality and injuries to multiple others, including law enforcement personnel. The attackers were reportedly among those displaced by the July 12 eviction operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)